Virender Sehwag's Birthday Tweet For Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid Is A Sixer

A picture shared by Virender Sehwag on Twitter.

Indian batting stalwart Rahul Dravid, also known as "The Wall" of Indian cricket, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. And of the many wishes pouring in for the man who, it is universally agreed, is a gentleman both on and off the field, the sweetest comes from Virender Sehwag.

In a tweet posted this morning, Sehwag wished his former teammate in his trademark witty style - and his sweet birthday wish is a sure-shot crowd-pleasing sixer.

"Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)" wrote Sehwag.

A joy to have played with him and made so many wonderful memories together #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid ! pic.twitter.com/eukPvSx0II — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2019

The brilliant birthday tweet has collected over 8,000 'likes' since being shared online, it has netizens going "so true".

Very nice way to put Dravid in one sentence.... — Dinesh E Nevrekar (@nevrekardinesh) January 11, 2019

Such a sweet wish!!



Here is wishing a great year to our #RahulDravid wishing him good health, happiness, peace, success and satisfaction. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravidhttps://t.co/aHEEJ4oUGZ — Chandan (@Chandan3) January 11, 2019

Beat that for the tweet. Happy bday Mr. Dependable. https://t.co/wj1wHrJTB8 — Shardul Palkar (@PalkarShardul) January 11, 2019

Wishing lots n lots of Happiness to the Man who taught us that Action Really Speaks Louder thn Words! The Epitome of Perseverance & Perfection #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid Sir — dr_pp (@dr_PoojaPathak) January 11, 2019

In the past too, Sehwag has wished Rahul Dravid with witty tweets on his birthday. Take a look:

He played in the V.

But was the biggest C. Commitment, Class,Consistency,Care. Proud to have played together.

Happy Birthday #RahulDravid . pic.twitter.com/eflnb49V6v — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2017

