Virender Sehwag's Birthday Tweet For Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid Is A Sixer

In a tweet posted this morning, Sehwag wished former teammate Rahul Dravid in his trademark witty style - and his sweet birthday wish is a sure-shot crowd-pleasing sixer.

Offbeat | | Updated: January 11, 2019 10:39 IST
A picture shared by Virender Sehwag on Twitter.


Indian batting stalwart Rahul Dravid, also known as "The Wall" of Indian cricket, is celebrating his 46th birthday today. And of the many wishes pouring in for the man who, it is universally agreed, is a gentleman both on and off the field, the sweetest comes from Virender Sehwag.

In a tweet posted this morning, Sehwag wished his former teammate in his trademark witty style - and his sweet birthday wish is a sure-shot crowd-pleasing sixer.

"Deewaron ke bhi kaan hote hain , is deewar ka bahut saaf Mann aur hriday bhi hai!( #TheWall too has ears, this one has a pure mind and a heart as well)" wrote Sehwag.

The brilliant birthday tweet has collected over 8,000 'likes' since being shared online, it has netizens going "so true".

In the past too, Sehwag has wished Rahul Dravid with witty tweets on his birthday. Take a look:

What do you think of this birthday tweet? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

 

 

 

