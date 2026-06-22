Viral Workplace Rule Claims 1 Extra Minute At Lunch Means 1 Hour Unpaid Work, Sparks Debate

An official notice at a workplace allegedly telling employees to "eat faster" has blown up online after it laid out an extreme penalty for long lunch breaks. The notice, whose source hasn't been confirmed, set a strict 30-minute lunch limit. "For every minute your lunch break exceeds 30 minutes, you will owe the company 60 minutes of unpaid 'focus time' after 6 pm," the memo mentioned a new rule.

Explaining it, the viral circular claimed that if an employee takes a 31-minute lunch, they can't leave at 6:00 pm and have to stay until 7:00 pm. The memo ended with the two-word instruction: "Eat faster".

The image spread quickly on X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, sparking outrage over the policy's logic. Social media users called it "micromanagement" at its worst, arguing that penalising a one-minute overrun with an entire hour of unpaid work is both unreasonable and likely unlawful.

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See the post here:

The photo of the notice was posted on June 22, and more than 142,300 users have viewed it so far. The backlash also led to a wider debate about workplace culture and employee rights.

"Employees should write for every minute worked extra; the company owes a salary of 1 hour. Eg- worked till 18:01, means company pays extra salary of 1 hour," one user wrote in the comment section. "Let us leave early."

"I know I am not experienced enough to suggest you but do you really need your company to grow? If yes, you are on the wrong track. Treatment that your employees get directly impacts the output," another user added.

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Meanwhile, some users wrote in favour of the policy. "Nothing wrong with this. The company pays the agreed-upon salary; you work for the agreed-upon hours not less not more, including lunch breaks. As it is job market is tight, this is better than being laid off," one user said.

"When you run a business and you see employees waste their time on long lunch breaks you will feel the pain . in reality running business in India is not as easy as posting stupid stuff on twitter for views," another user added.