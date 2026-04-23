Watch: Wholesome Moment At Boston Marathon As 2 Runners Carry Dehydrated Student To Finish Line

A moment of sportsmanship during the 130th Boston Marathon 2026 caught the world's attention when two runners, Aaron Beggs and Robson de Oliveira, stopped in the last stretch to help Ajay Haridasse, who had collapsed just a few meters away, cross the finish line. The race, one of the oldest and most prestigious long-distance events in the world, was nearing its conclusion when Haridasse, a 21-year-old first-time participant from Massachusetts, began to visibly struggle. He was severely dehydrated and had very painful muscle cramps not long after the 26-mile mark. He fell four times in a row on Boylston Street.

"After falling down the fourth time, I was getting ready to crawl," Haridasse told the Boston Herald, describing the moment he nearly gave up.

Spectators recorded the tense scene as he attempted to get back on his feet, clearly exhausted and disoriented. Just as he appeared on the verge of collapsing for good, Beggs, a 40-year-old from Northern Ireland and a member of the North Down Athletic Club, and de Oliveira, who hails from Brazil, made a split-second decision. Despite being seconds away from their own finish, the two runners turned back, lifted Haridasse up, and supported him between them as they moved toward the finish line together.

Watch the video here:

A runner at Boston Marathon collapsed with severe cramps, but two people quickly stepped in, lifted him up, and supported him so he could keep goingpic.twitter.com/11tgs5HpYi — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 22, 2026

The act of camaraderie has since gone viral, with footage amassing millions of views online. Users have praised the runners for prioritising compassion over competition in one of the race's most critical moments.

Speaking later, Haridasse said he tracked both runners down on Instagram to thank them personally. Reflecting on their sacrifice, he noted, "If he didn't help me, that would have been his fastest race ever," referring to de Oliveira.

Oliveira shared his decision on social media, explaining that he had to sacrifice his personal best time to help Ajay.

"It was a split-second decision. When I entered the final stretch of the marathon, I was just a few meters away from achieving my personal best, but in the distance I saw [Haridasse] collapsing. I knew I wouldn't have the strength to help him on my own. In that moment, I thought, ‘God, if someone stops, I'll stop too and help him," he wrote.

All three runners were treated in a medical tent after the race. Reports indicated that de Oliveira, in particular, suffered more severe dehydration following the exertion of assisting Haridasse.

Despite the delay, all three runners still met the qualifying standards for the 2027 Boston Marathon. North Down Athletic Club hailed Beggs as a "superstar" who "couldn't pass an athlete in distress."