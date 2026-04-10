Chinese Man Sets World Record Running 100 Km Daily For 100 Days

An ultramarathon runner in China has set a remarkable record by running 100 kilometres every day for 100 consecutive days. Huang Zhenglong, also known as Long Shao, completed a total distance of 10,000 km between December 6 and March 15, reported Guinness World Records.

He successfully completed this challenging challenge in Foshan, Guangdong, where he was enthusiastically welcomed and celebrated.

Huang Zhenglong had been preparing for such endurance feats for quite some time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he closed his business so he could focus solely on running. After running across China for 365 days straight, he embraced this new challenge and began sharing his journey online.

Initially, many people didn't believe anyone could run 100 kilometers every day for 100 days, as it required completing approximately two and a half marathons a day. Despite this, Huang maintained his regularity and began running along the Desheng River every morning at 7 am.

Huang Zhenglong said that receiving official recognition from Guinness World Records was a great joy for him. He explained that many considered this challenge impossible and beyond human capacity.

He said he was satisfied that he had overcome his limitations and proved his worth and hoped that his journey would inspire others to take up long-distance running.

Huang started running in 2012 and soon became known as "China's Forrest Gump." For this challenge, he ran the hilly 10-kilometer route of Shunde's Shunfeng Mountain Half Marathon, which he had to complete nine times each day.

To maintain his fitness, he was accompanied by a professional nutritionist and medical team, who monitored his health and helped him recover daily.

Physical And Mental Challenges

Huang acknowledged that this challenge was extremely difficult and not suitable for everyone. He said his story could inspire people to overcome laziness and exercise regularly.

He faced many difficulties during the race, including a leg injury from the 10th day, constant fatigue, and boredom from running the same route over and over again. Despite this, he maintained an average pace of six minutes per kilometer, running for nearly 10 hours every day.

When he crossed the finish line on March 15, thousands of supporters were present. He knelt down in an emotional state, as the crowd greeted him with thunderous applause.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Maggie Luo, who was present at the event, confirmed the achievement. He said that based on his experience, running 100 kilometers a day for 100 days seemed impossible.

He also pointed out that even when the GPS data was analysed using artificial intelligence, the performance did not appear to be human. Despite this, he confirmed that Huang Zhenglong achieved this feat with extraordinary stamina and strength and called him an inspirational figure.