Thailand Man Sets World Record After Landing On World's Highest Active Volcano

A skydiver from Thailand has set a new world record after landing on the world's highest active volcano in Chile. Tanaboworn Sirikunakornkun, also known as “Super Toom”, landed on Ojos del Salado at an altitude of 5,442 metres above sea level, claiming the record for the highest altitude landing of a skydive/parachute jump, reported Guinness World Records.

The jump took place on March 14 with support from HALO2, Atacamacopter, Chilean DGAC and Spondylus. His landing broke the previous record of 5,317 metres, which had stood since 2023.

Speaking about the experience, Tanaboworn said that the view was incredibly beautiful and unlike anything he had ever seen before. He described the volcano as a truly amazing place, adding that the colours created by different minerals made it look like a rainbow.

The 48-year-old is a real estate entrepreneur and university professor. He started skydiving in 2024 and has already completed 1,250 jumps, reported Guinness World Records.

Tanaboworn also said that while attempting the record, he wanted people around the world to recognise Thailand and feel proud of the country.

With the record now in his name, Tanaboworn's achievement has brought international attention to Thailand and his skydiving journey.