German Man Solves Rubik's Cube In 23 Seconds While Freefalling, Sets World Record

Solving a Rubik's Cube is already a challenging task for many people. It requires focus, speed, and practice. Now imagine doing the same thing while falling from the sky at a speed of more than 100 mph. This is exactly what a young YouTuber from Germany achieved in a remarkable world record attempt, reported Guinness World Records.

Tom Kopke successfully broke the record for the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube while in freefall. He completed the challenge in just 23.333 seconds during a dive above Mossel Bay, South Africa, in February. This performance surpassed the previous record of 28.250 seconds, which had been set by Sam Sieracki of Australia in 2023.

Tom, a 23-year-old medical student, explained that he first learned to solve the Rubik's Cube at the age of 18 and spent a lot of time practicing. He had earlier created a video where he attempted unusual Rubik's Cube challenges and mentioned his goal of solving one while skydiving.

Watch Video Here:

Tom Kopke has achieved the fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube whilst in freefall - 23.33 seconds 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZNBjhTXmrC — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 29, 2026

He stated that at that time, he did not have the money or the time needed to obtain a skydiving license, so he could not pursue the idea further. However, he did manage to solve six Rubik's Cubes underwater in that video, which allowed him to tie a Guinness World Records title. He also learned how to solve the cube while blindfolded.

Although Tom had earlier achieved success with underwater challenges, the current record for most rotating puzzle cubes solved underwater stands at 16, set by Daryl Tan Hong An from Singapore. Despite this, Tom chose the sky as the stage for his latest achievement.

He explained that he had always wanted to learn skydiving because he planned to create more challenging skydiving videos. He also said that starting his journey with a clear goal of breaking a world record made the experience more meaningful.