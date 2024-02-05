Watch: US TikToker Buys Foldable House From Amazon For Rs 21 Lakh

The TikToker plans to transform it into an AirBnB for displaced people

Buying a home is still a dream for several millennials and Gen Zs across the world due to inflated prices. So, now they are becoming more creative about the homes they own. Recently, a 23-year-old Tiktoker in the US shared a video showcasing his new home that he 'purchased' from Amazon.

'‘I just bought a house on Amazon. I didn't even think twice about it,'' Jeffrey Bryant from Los Angeles said in the TikTok video which has gone viral.

Y'all better go head and get yourselves a Amazon foldable house ‼️ pic.twitter.com/m4748K9xNy — Mesh🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) January 30, 2024

According to Metro, the house is a fold-out flat measuring 16.5ft by 20ft, worth $26,000 (Rs 21,37,416). The tiny flat comes with a built-in shower and toilet, a kitchenette, a living area, and a bedroom. The creator paid for it with the money he recently inherited from his late grandfather's estate.

See some pictures of the house here: (Sourced from Amazon)

Not just Mr Bryant, but several people have been buying such tiny homes online, as an alternative to rising rents and sky-high house deposits. One person who reviewed the house on Amazon said, ''Love it! It's affordable and fits me and my dog! Highly recommended.'' However, not many on the internet were convinced and called it a ''waste of money.''

Someone bought a "foldable" house from Amazon 😳!!



How would the future of homes be if you could buy them today from Amazon? pic.twitter.com/PAQGrILPIQ — Tom Valentino (@TomValentinoo) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, explaining his decision, Mr Bryant told the New York Post: ''I saw this YouTuber unboxing his Amazon home. And I ran to the website to get one, too.''

He still has to get all the electrical, and plumbing work done on the house. In a follow-up video, he added that he won't be living in it but will transform it into an AirBnB for displaced people or people facing homelessness.

''The plan is to AirBnb it. That's a smart decision. The electrical, plumbing, and everything, I have all that set up. I just really want to get the permits in hand first to move and get everything situated,'' he said.

He is now working with an estate agent to purchase land to put the house on. ''As a person of colour and a Gen Z, I want to inspire others to make wise decisions with their money. People my age are told that we can't afford to purchase homes, but I'm proof that it is possible,'' he further said.