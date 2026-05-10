Watch: Swedish Man Recreates <i>'Chunnari Chunnari'</i> With Wife, Internet Calls It "Pure Nostalgia"

Swedish dancer and content creator Karl Svanberg has gone viral after recreating 'Chunnari Chunnari', the iconic Bollywood number featuring Salman Khan, in a high-energy Instagram reel shot on a scenic cliffside in Sweden. The video showed Svanberg dancing atop a rocky cliff overlooking the sea, dressed in an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers. Holding a flowing red scarf as a playful nod to the song's 'chunnari' theme, he recreated dramatic Bollywood-style dance moves against a backdrop of blue skies and ocean views.

Svanberg fully embraced the theatricality of classic Hindi film songs lip-syncing, twirling the scarf, striking over-the-top poses, and performing expressive hook steps based on the original song from Biwi No. 1.

"Salman Khan song Chunnari Chunnari remake with my wife. Bollywood nostalgia at its best," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The clip has sparked massive nostalgia among Indian fans, who praised his high energy, accurate lip-syncing, and commitment to the over-dramatic Bollywood style. Users bombarded the comments section with love, fire, and heart emojis, calling it a perfect slice of Bollywood nostalgia.

One user joked, "Brother, I am making an Aadhar card for you."

Another commented, "Omg, this is just so cute!"

A third said, "Salman Bhai supremacy."

Bollywood's high energy has inspired many international dancers and celebrities to recreate its most iconic moments. Beyond Karl Svanberg, several other viral crossovers have captured global attention. The Quick Style from Norway became a global sensation with their wedding performance medley, featuring hits like 'Kala Chashma'.