Video Shows Snake Eating Bigger Snake, Internet Says 'King Got Him'

A man in Georgia, US, recently stumbled upon a snake eating another, larger snake while walking to collect his mail. 80-year-old Tom Slagle spotted the kingsnake devouring a venomous timber rattlesnake.

The Georgia resident managed to capture footage of the event. The video shows the bottom half of the rattlesnake protruding from the kingsnake's mouth. The clip was posted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), with the caption, "Kingsnake vs. Timber Rattlesnake: It's a snake-eat snake world out there."

Watch the video below:

The video shows the kingsnake moving its jaws around the rattlesnake body, swallowing it whole. The rattlesnake being consumed appears of a heavier girth than the kingsnake. In the caption, Georgia DNR said, "If the snake being eaten is longer than the kingsnake, it will get folded before being swallowed."

Since being shared, the post has gone viral. The clip has left internet users amazed. It has garnered more than 278,000 views and thousands of likes and comments.

While one user wrote, "Looks like the rattlesnake had just finished his meal when the king got him," another said, "And that's exactly why you don't kill the good snakes!! Thanks for sharing. That's amazing." "It's amazing that they can swallow something so huge," added third.

Speaking to Newsweek, a DNR spokesperson informed that a kingsnake's diet normally consists of rabbits, rodents, amphibians, turtle eggs, lizards and other snakes. He said that kingsnakes are renowned for their ability to overcome and eat venomous snakes, such as the timber rattlesnake - as seen in the video above.

Further, the spokesperson went on to say that kingsnakes are not venomous and they kill their prey with constriction. As per Newsweek, the spokesperson explained that kingsnakes are able to capture venomous species by striking, and grasping the prey by its head. The snake wraps itself around its prey and constricts, before swallowing it whole and headfirst.

Kingsnakes are resistant to venoms that would kill a human. They can reach a maximum length of about 6 feet. On the other hand, rattlesnakes can reach a maximum length of 7 feet long.