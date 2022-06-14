Golden Retriever Roams Among Tigers Fearlessly, Internet Shocked

The dog mother fed these tigers her milk when they were cubs.

A video of a golden retriever's courage is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the dog is seen roaming fearlessly among tigers. Surprisingly, the big cats do not harm the dog.

This video was shared by Tiger Bigfan on Instagram on May 26. It has received over 1.2 million views and more than 52,000 likes since then.

According to the post, the dog mother fed these tigers her milk when they were cubs and that's the reason they think she is their mother.

"It's not easy for the dog mother to raise several tiger children," the caption said.

The video shows that despite being surrounded by the big cats, the golden retriever is completely fearless.

Also Read | High School Students Pose For Photoshoot In War-Torn Ukraine, Photo Viral

Viewers were shocked to see the footage on the internet, but only a few of them realised why the tigers behaved in this manner.

"That dog helped raise those tigers and fed them with her milk. They are unlikely to hurt the dog. It's possible but unlikely," wrote a user.

While another user said, "They really said "stop talking to my mom."