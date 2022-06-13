Watch: Little Girl's Reaction To Woman Playing Violin Melts Hearts On Internet

The video has received more than 8,700 likes and hundreds of views.

An adorable video showing a toddler's reaction to a woman playing the violin at a wedding has left internet users in awe. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 8,700 likes and hundreds of views.

The video was shared on Instagram by Melissa Voyias, a violist and entertainer from Sydney, Australia. It shows Ms Voyias performing one of her "favourite" Avicii tracks "Wake Me Up". She was in the middle of her routine when she noticed a little girl standing transfixed looking at her.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

"Introducing the cutest little audience member," the violist wrote in the caption of the post. The video ends with the little toddler running up to Ms Voyias and giving her a wholesome hug at the end of her performance.

The short clip is melting hearts online. Internet users have flooded the comment section with heart emojis. While one user called the video "Absolutely heart healing and warming," another said, "One of the sweetest things I've seen." A third user added, "How beautiful! She sensed your warm-hearted soul." "Your playing touched her little soul," wrote fourth.

Kids are pure and their reactions to things that they love are heartwarming to watch. Earlier this month, another video of a toddler playing the drums while watching TV also took the internet by storm.

In the clip, a 3-year-old was seen mimicking the actions of his favourite drummer. He was seen playing the drums on the table, utensils and bottles placed in front of him. The video received thousands of views and likes.