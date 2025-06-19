Viral Video Shows Multiple Coaching Centres Claiming Credit For NEET UG Topper's Success

A video circulating on social media is raising eyebrows regarding the NEET UG 2025 topper, Keshav Mittal, with multiple coaching centres claiming him as their own. The video highlights how prominent institutes like Allen, Motion NEET, and Narayana have each allegedly declared Mittal as a student who achieved All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the NEET UG 2025 exam.

Watch the video here:

The claims have stirred online debate, prompting netizens to express scepticism and amusement. Keshav Mittal, a 17-year-old from Punjab's Barnala district, secured AIR 7 with a score of 680 out of 720 in his first attempt at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG. He is also the top scorer from Punjab. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14, with over 22.7 lakh candidates participating in the highly competitive medical entrance exam.

Another social media post echoes the same allegation, tagging various media outlets for verification. The caption reads: "#NEET2025 One student at #AIR7 KESHAV MITTAL is being claimed by @allenkota, @MotionKota & @narayanacoach - three different coaching institutes. Can someone verify?"

The conflicting claims by coaching centres have raised questions about the accuracy and ethics of promotional strategies in the competitive test preparation industry.

"Only Keshav can answer this question, and in the era of social media, it is possible to answer it," wrote one user.

Explaining the situation One user wrote that "this student was a regular classroom student in one coaching, and he had joined the test series in another coaching centre."