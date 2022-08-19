Viral Video Shows Mountain Goat Freeing Itself From Clutches Of Eagle

The eagle had swooped down to grab the mountain goat grazing along the hill.

Social media is full of videos, which often amaze users. And clips that go massively viral are often re-shared on different platforms. Like the one which shows an eagle hunting a mountain goat. Eagles usually fly very high in the air and have the ability to see for miles. And a grip strength of about 750 pounds per square inch (stronger than the jaws of a lion) makes these flying raptors truly savage killers. The 3.5-feet-long birds have wingspans of up to eight feet.

So, when such a mighty bird swooped down to capture a mountain goat that was treading a difficult terrain, it resulted in a stunning video.

But in this video, the land-dwelling animal did the unthinkable to get out of the eagle's grip. On the verge of losing its final fight against the bird, the goat threw itself down the mountain in a last-ditch attempt to live, as seen in the video circulating on Reddit.

Both the hunter and the hunted came down tumbling from the cliff. There were moments when it looked like the eagle will fly away with the goat, but ultimately, the bird had to release the goat. Another mountain goat is seen constantly following the eagle to help its friend.

The 57-second video has been shared on 'Damnthatsinteresting' sub-Reddit and received nearly 7,000 upvotes. Users have given different reactions after watching the video.

"That eagle went for one hell of a ride," said one user. "The goat knew EXACTLY what it was doing! I bet the eagle was trying so hard to let go, but its talons were all entangled," said another.

In some countries of the world, like Kyrgyzstan, people still follow the tradition of eagle hunting where the birds of prey are sent on hunts to kill small to midsize prey like foxes and jackals.