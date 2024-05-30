'Seriously Frustrating': Internet Reacts To Woman's Dance At Mumbai Airport, Demands Action

While many people looked at her with curiosity, others were simply unconcerned.

There has been a staggering increase recently in the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, train platforms and other public areas. These acts are not just highly unnecessary but also cause inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Now, a new video has surfaced on X showing a woman dancing to a Bollywood song, believed to be shot at Mumbai airport.

The video opens to show a woman, wearing a salwar kurta, breaking into dramatic dance moves on Kurukshetra's 'Aap ka aana' song. While many people looked at her with curiosity, others were simply unconcerned.

''The virus has reached the airports,'' an X user who goes by the username @desimojito wrote while sharing the video.

Here's the video:

The virus has reached the airports pic.twitter.com/vSG15BOAZE — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) May 29, 2024

Several people criticised her and called the act a ''public nuisance'', asking Airport authorities to take action against her. Many also cracked jokes while others expressed concern over the rising trend, which doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

One user wrote, ''Cringed so hard twisted my intestines into a knot. And it's always a terrible, obscure 90s Bollywood song.''

Another commented, ''Where is humanity and sanity going?'' A third said, ''People like them need strict laws and penalties, they've turned every place into a circus.''

A fourth user added, ''I urge prime minister Modi to ban these clowns for all public places in his next term.'' A fifth said, ''@AAI_Official must ensure this nonsense to go non-existent in and out of the Airport Premises. People visit airports for serious business not for time-pass and entertainment. This is seriously frustrating to even look at let alone experience this live.''

So far, there's been no response from any authority.

Earlier, a young woman was seen dancing to Bhojpuri songs inside a moving local train in Mumbai, sparking outrage. In the videos, the woman was seen dancing provocatively inside both general and ladies' coaches of the Mumbai local trains and at the platform of CMST station, disturbing other commuters.