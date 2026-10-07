Video: Rare Two-Headed, Four-Eyed Wolf Snake Rescued In Gujarat's Dahod

A rare two-headed snake has been rescued from Gujarat's Dahod district, leaving wildlife rescuers surprised. The unusual reptile was found in the Dhanpur forest range and was identified as a non-venomous wolf snake. Wolf snakes are non-venomous and are generally considered harmless to humans.

The snake was rescued after local residents spotted it in Agaswani village and informed members of the Dahod Prakruti Mitra Mandal. It was later brought to Dahod for observation and care. The approximately six-inch-long snake has two distinct heads attached to a single body. Each head has its own pair of eyes, making it a rare example of a condition known as bicephaly.

Bicephaly is a developmental abnormality in which an animal develops two heads on one body. It occurs during embryonic development when the body does not develop normally. The condition has been documented in snakes and other reptiles, but such cases are extremely rare.

According to the wildlife rescuers, this is reportedly the first time a two-headed snake has been rescued in Gujarat. The group also said only a handful of similar cases have been documented in India, including two cobras and three wolf snakes.

The rescued reptile is estimated to be around one year old. Wildlife rescuers are currently taking steps to ensure its safety and monitor its condition.

Two-headed animals can face several challenges in the wild. Since the two heads may respond independently to food, movement or danger, their actions can sometimes conflict. This can make feeding, movement and escaping predators more difficult.

The condition can therefore affect an animal's chances of surviving in the wild. However, the exact survival prospects can vary depending on the animal and the severity of the developmental abnormality.

(With inputs from Pritesh D Panchal)