Viral Video Of Vegetable Seller Feeding A Peacock Wins Hearts

Peacock Viral Video: A vegetable seller has won hearts with a video that shows her feeding a peacock.

A video that is winning hearts on social media shows a vegetable seller feeding a peacock out of her hand. The video has earned the vendor a ton of praise and appreciation on Twitter, where the video was shared a few days ago.

In the short clip, the woman was seen by the side of a road, with vegetables spread out in front of her and her hand extended to feed the peacock. The national bird of India was filmed pecking at food from right out of her bare hand. It was shared on the microblogging site by a user named Tinku Venkatesh, who praised the vegetable seller by writing: "She is rich by heart."

Senior Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey was among those who praised the sight of the woman feeding the peacock - a bird known for its magnificent green and blue plumage. Mr Pandey hailed the video as an example of peaceful and loving co-existence, writing: "Beautiful video showing an example of compassion and love for the animals our rich culture has inculcated in communities."

Beautiful video showing an example of compassion and love for the animals our rich culture has inculcated in communities. Wish it gets reinforced in generations to come.

VC: Anon/SM pic.twitter.com/UfMkhcg1hY — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) August 1, 2020

Since being posted on Twitter three days ago, the undated video has collected over 4.9 lakh views and hundreds of comments praising the woman, along with thousands of 'likes'.

"Such a kind-hearted soul... And it's incredible that she managed to gain trust of that beautiful peacock," wrote one Twitter user.

"Truly heartwarming," said another.

