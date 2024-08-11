YouTuber Faces Police Case For 'Peacock Curry' Video

Kodam Pranay Kumar, the man who made peacock curry video

A YouTuber in Telangana faces a police case for making a video featuring a recipe for "traditional peacock curry", said police.

Peacock is India's national bird and, according to laws, it is illegal to own or capture peacocks. Any violation invites strict penalties.

The police have launched a manhunt for Kodam Pranay Kumar, a resident of Tangallapalli in the Siricilla district, for allegedly endorsing the unlawful killing of the national bird.

"A case has been registered under concerned law and strictest action would be taken against him and anyone else doing such activities," Akhil Mahajan, SP Rajanna Siricilla district, wrote on X.

"He (Kumar) will be sent to remand as well," he added in a separate post.

Despite the removal of the video, animal rights activists are demanding stringent measures against Kumar.

In earlier videos, Kumar showcased the preparation of wild boar curry, among others.