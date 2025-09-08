Mumbai Man Throws Surprise Party For Father Who Earned MBA At 52: "Most Wholesome Thing"

In an inspiring tale of grit and celebration, a 52-year-old Mumbai man marked a significant milestone by earning his MBA, proving that age is no barrier to ambition. His son, Maitreya Sathe, celebrated the moment with a surprise party, capturing the hearts of thousands online. The event, shared on Instagram with the caption “graduATE,” featured a creative theme where guests wore masks of their father's face, each adorned with a graduation cap. The venue was decorated with colourful sticky notes carrying warm messages, reflecting the family's pride. As he read the messages, his face lit up with joy, surrounded by the cheers and encouragement of loved ones.

The on-screen text on the video read: "pov: Your dad got MBA at 52, so you throw a surprise graduation party for him but the theme was him!"

Watch the video here:

The Instagram reel went viral, garnering over 325,000 views, with netizens praising the man's dedication to education later in life. Many user shared similar stories of their parents' educational achievements, while some called it "the most wholesome thing" online.

One user wrote, "And here I am dragging myself to finish up my EX MBA at 35. I need a pep talk from uncle ji asap. All the very best wishes to him."

Another commented, "This is the most wholesome thing I've seen on the internet today."

A third said, "Awww, this one's so cute. Congratulations, Uncle. My mom too got her Masters at 50, I get the ecstasy!"

A fourth user added, "From which place? Would be eager to know the university or institute that offers courses for senior students." "The happiness on his face says it all!," a fifth user stated.