Watch: Man Orders Onion Rings But What He Receives Instead Leaves Internet In Splits

In a hilarious incident, a man in Delhi recently ordered onion rings through an online delivery food app, however, received a raw version of the same.

Taking to Instagram, the man named Ubaidu detailed his predicament, without words. “Guys, I ordered onion rings and this is what I got,” read the text in the clip. In the video, Ubaidu is seen simply smiling at the camera and panning it towards a small container of raw onion cut up into rings.

“Onion as crying is no more a metaphor guys,” he wrote in the caption.

The man did not share the name of the restaurant, however, the video has left internet users in splits. His clip revealed that Ubaidu ordered the onion rings for Rs 59. However, what he got was just sliced pieces of raw onions instead of the batter-fried onion rings.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 3,300 likes and several comments. Netizens just couldn't get enough of the post and flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and their opinions. While some internet users related to his “pain”, others told him that he exactly got what he ordered.

“That's why I have trust issues,” wrote one user. “Technically, they're not wrong.. looks like rings cut out of an onion,” added another. “I CAN FEEL THE PAIN BEHIND HIS SMILE,” said third. “Sadness. But it's also kinda lol,” wrote fourth.

Meanwhile, in another hilarious instance, a social media post went viral a while back after the internet user shared an image of a pizza he had accidentally ordered without toppings. The Reddit user had ordered one large BBQ Meat Feast pizza, one Garlic Pizza stick and three special Garlic Dips from Papa John's.

However, he had accidentally removed all the toppings from the pizza while filling out the specifications for the order, thinking that he was adding toppings instead. The post of the pizza with no toppings got over 9.000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.