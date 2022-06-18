'Only In India': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Dazzling Musical Scooter

The scooter is decorated with small lights and beadwork, and a variety of other colourful material.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once against captured the attention of social media users by an interesting post on Twitter.

A video shared by the Mahindra Group Chairman shows a scooter with LED lights parked near a petrol pump somewhere in India.

Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndiapic.twitter.com/hAmmfye0Fo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2022

A video of 'Chhup Gaye Sare Nazare' song from Rajesh Khanna-starrer 'Do Raaste' is also playing from a mobile phone-like display placed between the handles, as seen in the clip posted online.

“Life can be as colourful and entertaining as you want it to be… #OnlyInIndia,” Mr Mahindra captioned the post.

The post has received over 3 lakh views and more than 16,000 likes since being posted on Friday. It has also been re-tweeted more than 1,600 times.

Twitter users have flooded the comment section with beautiful remarks.

“Bajaj Chetak.... Sir we travelled 250 Kms on this to a hill station. Our Bajaj,” a user wrote.

While a second user said, “This is creativity. This talent must be nurtured.”

One of his recently shared posts on Twitter showed a wall graffiti portraying actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The post, however, was not about Mr Schwarzenegger's illustrious career, but an Indian twist to his surname.

The industrialist also joined the fun, saying he too could have called the famous bodybuilder "Arnold Subhashnagar" as seen in the graffiti.

The post had received over 10,000 likes and was re-tweeted more than 700 times.

