Watch: House Help's Unfiltered Joy After Receiving Surprise Air Cooler From Employers Melts Internet

A video of an Indian family gifting an air cooler to their domestic worker has gone viral on Instagram, touching hearts across social media. In the video, the domestic worker was called away from her kitchen chores by her employer, who led her to a room containing a large wrapped gift. When she learned that the gift was an air cooler to help her beat the "brutal summer heat," the woman reacted with visible joy, squealing in delight and hugging her employer tightly.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle dedicated to documenting the lives of two pet Shih Tzus. "We took care of our house help who takes care of us and our dogs like her own kids," a text insert on the video read.

"Coz they deserve it all," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The house help's reaction has resonated deeply with people, who are appreciating her employers' thoughtful gesture ahead of India's sweltering summer. The video has received over 2.8 million views.

One user wrote, "When she hugged you without any hesitation, that's how I know how you guys treat her." Respect for both. She's such a sweet soul."

Another commented, "I wish the whole world became like you—loving, caring, and respectful toward every life on this planet." It costs nothing, yet means everything. This is the kind of world every human being should aspire to live in."

A third said, "Look, look how happy she is ... Her happiness made me emotional. Big respect for the people who did this for her."

"What it takes to make someone really, really happy?... Just little kindness, little efforts, little empathy," added a fourth.

Earlier, a similar video went viral, showing a simple yet emotional birthday celebration for a house help. The incident began when an Instagram user named Kritartha found house help, Jyoti, standing in the kitchen, crying quietly. When asked what was wrong, she shared that it was her birthday and expressed her grief by saying, "Aaj meri maa zinda hoti toh mujhe pyaar karti" (If my mother were alive today, she would have loved me).

Moved by her tears, Kritartha and his friends decided to organise a small celebration to make her feel loved. They arranged an eggless ice cream cake and gathered around her to sing "Happy Birthday."