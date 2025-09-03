Donald Trump's Son Eric Attempts Sumo Wrestling During Japan Trip: "Great Honour"

In a lighthearted detour from high-stakes business, Eric Trump, the 41-year-old son of President Donald Trump, stepped into the world of sumo wrestling during his recent trip to Japan. Mr Trump arrived in Tokyo on September 1, primarily to attend a shareholder meeting with Metaplanet, a prominent Japanese bitcoin treasury company. Amid these professional commitments, Mr Trump sought to immerse himself in Japanese culture, visiting a local sumo wrestling venue. There, he faced off against Yokozuna, a 34-year-old legendary wrestler and one of the sport's highest-ranked competitors, in an informal exhibition bout.

In the video, Mr Trump dressed casually in a sky-blue polo shirt and denim shorts, leans into Yokozuna using his height and leverage to push the wrestler backwards toward the edge of the dohyo (ring). However, the professional's experience quickly prevailed. After absorbing the initial pressure, Yokozuna locked his arms around Eric's midsection, effortlessly lifted the American businessman into the air, and carried him out of the ring like a child.

"Not every day you get called into the "ring" by the great Yokozuna! These men are incredible. A truly great honour! I'll be sticking to real estate," he wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

He also posed for a picture with Yokozuna and five other sumo wrestlers, highlighting the fun nature of the encounter.

The videos went viral, amassing millions of views and sparking a mix of amused reactions. Many users praised Mr Trump's good humour, with one fan commenting, "Lol, this was great! Made me laugh so much when he swung you around. Ha ha! So good to have good humour. What a fun experience!"

Another said, "Well said. Much respect to this sport. I can't tell from the vid, but I know Hoshoryu is a Yokozuna. He took it easy on you inside the dohyo (ring)!"