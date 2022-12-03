Viral Video: Couple Books An Entire Plane To Travel With Family For Wedding

The family and relatives waving and having fun inside the plane.

Indian weddings are a lavish and grand affair. From food to decoration and guest list, everything is planned way in advance for everyone to enjoy the extravaganza. People were holed up in their homes for the past two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the fun of the grand function was missing. Now, as countries are starting to allow tourists again and the world as a whole desperately wants to travel, destination weddings are gaining prominence.

In one such incident of a destination wedding, a couple booked an entire flight to fly with their family and relatives. Sounds fascinating? In a video shared by Instagram user Shreya Shah, the user says that she booked an entire flight for her sister's wedding. In the next few seconds, she shows her family and relatives waving and having fun inside the plane. Towards the end, she also shows the couple who is about to tie the knot. According to the stories shared by the user, the wedding is taking place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

She also used the popular song Ikka Singh and Sukhbir Randhawa, 'Oh Ho Ho Ho' for the video.

"Let's roll, Guess where we're off to for the wedding?" reads the caption of the clip. It was shared three days ago and since being shared on the platform, it has amassed 10.1 million views and seven lakh likes.

Many internet users were surprised to see the entire clan flying together. One user said, "All I need in my life is this kind of money."

A second person wrote, "Waooo full plane booked for wedding."

"How come no annoying kids on board ? Weddings are incomplete without annoying kids." said another user.

"Tell me ur indian without telling me ur indian," commented another person.

