Watch: Chinese Toddlers' Physical Education Routine Goes Viral, Internet Hails 'Small Ninjas'

A video showing Chinese toddlers moving in perfect coordination during a physical education class has gone viral on the internet. Shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat, Erik Solheim, the clip shows a group of young Chinese students showing off their athletic abilities.

The young kids, who appear to be around five to six years old, are seen sitting outside, moving in perfect unison while bouncing a basketball in each hand. While sharing the video, Mr Solheim wrote, “WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten. ”

Watch the video below:

The viral video opens up to show the Chinese kids bouncing two balls with both hands as they exercise their legs and move their bodies in perfect coordination. They flawlessly continue to bounce the basketballs as they shift their legs from side to side. At the end of the clip, the children are also seen suspending their legs in the air as they bounce the balls without hesitation or mistakes.

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has left Twitter users impressed. While one user described the toddlers as “small ninjas,” another stated that they are “so talented”.

“The world really isn't going to be able to stop China. The focus is crazy,” jokingly wrote one Twitter user. “Core discipline and coordination. Something that is good for all schools. It's why they have such self-discipline and smarts,” said another. A third user-added, “The reason why China tops the Olympics medal list.”

The viral video has garnered over 74,000 views and more than 1,400 likes.