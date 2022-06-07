Johnny Depp Receives Portrait Of Himself As Gift, His Reaction Is Now Viral

The post has amassed more than 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, last week and as a gesture of support, an artist created a black and white portrait of the actor and gifted it to him.

A viral video posted on Instagram shows Mr Depp appreciating the painting and also praising the artist. In the clip, the Pirates of The Caribbean actor even sent a message of thanks to all of his fans and said, “Nothing would have been possible without you. Thank you and bless you all.”

“WE GOT MY VIRAL PAINTING TO JOHNNY DEPP! Thank you so much, everyone!” read the caption of the post shared by Scott R Greenwood - the artist who painted the portrait of Johnny Depp.

In the clip, Mr Greenwood is seen presenting the piece to Mr Depp. The actor is then heard admiring and appreciating the tiniest details in the painting. Mr Depp is also seen giving the artist a hug and signing some prints of the piece.

Since being shared the video has amassed more than 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Several internet users lauded the artist's work and efforts, while others were just in awe of Mr Depp's reaction to his painting.

“Nothing less than you deserve! And if Jonny calls you a Genius. ..,” commented one user. “Absolutely incredible! Well done bro! Insane work - well deserved! What an experience and memory of a lifetime,” wrote another. “Unreal! Well deserved recognition,” said fourth.

This comes after a New York Post report revealed that Mr Depp spent more than $62,000 on a special celebratory curry dinner with his friends after winning the case. As per the media outlet, the Hollywood actor indulged in “authentic Indian Cuisine”, cocktails and rose Champagne at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham, England.