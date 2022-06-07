Johnny Depp Spends Rs 48 Lakh At Indian Restaurant In Birmingham To Celebrate Amber Heard Trial Win

The star was declared a "down-to-earth bloke" by the restaurant staff.

Actor Johnny Depp, who just won his highly-publicised defamation claim against ex-wife Amber Heard, spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory curry dinner with his friends, New York Post said in a report. The celebratory dinner was organised in Birmingham, England, on Sunday evening, the Post further said.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was recently awarded $15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, last Wednesday in the defamation case against Ms Heard.

Mr Depp, 58, indulged with "authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails, and rose Champagne at the Varanasi, billed as "Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant".

After his security team checked the city centre facility, which can seat 400 people at a time, to ensure it was secure and that his privacy could be maintained, he hugged and spoke to the staff.

"We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people," Mohammed Hussain, operations director of Varanasi, told the Post.

"I was shocked, and at first, I thought it might have been a joke. But then his security team arrived and checked out the restaurant, and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners," Mr Hussain added.

Mr Depp stayed there for around three hours and met the manager's friends and family, then left with a takeaway bag, metro.co.uk reported.

The star was declared a "down-to-earth bloke" by the restaurant staff, according to the Post report. The "Edward Scissorhands" star was hanging out with musician friend and guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, and 20 other people.

Mr Depp has been in the United Kingdom since before the verdict and also performed along with Beck.