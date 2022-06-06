Amber Heard Gets Proposal From Saudi Man: 'Since All Doors Closing On You'

Johnny Depp filed suit against Amber Heard over an op-ed. (File)

Days after losing a defamation case against US actor Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has received a marriage proposal from a man from Saudi Arabia. Sent to her official Instagram account, the man said in a voice note that he was "better than that old man (Depp)".

"Amber... since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I've noticed that some people hate and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don't appreciate that. I am better than that old man," the man said in a voice note, translated by Gulf News.

The voice note was published on an Instagram account called Bee4andafter_kw and has 1,56,401 views in the three days since it was posted.

On June 2, a US jury found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation -- but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The six-week trial, which had the world's attention, was centered around an op-ed Amber Heard had written for The Washington Post where she had described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although she did not name Johnny Depp in the piece, he sued her for implying he was an abuser, seeking $50 million in damages.