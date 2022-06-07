Viral Video: US Man Orders Food In Tamil Language, Impressed Restaurant Owner Offers It For Free

The YouTuber is seen ordering food in Tamil at a restaurant in New York.

A video is gaining traction on social media where a man in the United States is seen ordering food at a restaurant in New York in Tamil. The restaurant owner, impressed by the man's skills, offered the food to him for free.

The video has been shared by Xiaomanyc on YouTube. He is a YouTuber and is seen visiting various Indian restaurants and seeking to start a conversation in Tamil everywhere.

"I've been fascinated with the Tamil language ever since I learned that it is one of the world's oldest languages still in use. Spoken in both India and Sri Lanka it's actually quite rare in America, but I was able to find some restaurants in and around New York City that are run by Tamil speakers and here's what happened when I tried ordering in this ancient and beautiful but extremely challenging language," Xiaoma has captioned the video.

It has received over 14 lakh views and more than 42,000 likes.

Anyone who lives in a nation with a different culture than their own would appreciate seeing or hearing something that reminds of home.

Users have left heartfelt remarks appreciating his passion for learning different languages in the comments section.

"If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his own language, that goes to his heart," a user wrote.

"Learning languages like this is breaking the language barrier and bringing people together despite their differences! it's amazing to see the effort you put into making others smile," commented another.

According to his other videos shared, he has won many hearts speaking the native languages from other countries while ordering food and he has 4.83 million subscribers on YouTube.