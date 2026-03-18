Viral Video Captures Thousands Of Bee-eaters Creating A Stunning Natural 'Orchestra' In Anamalai

A video shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu has gone viral on social media, showcasing a striking natural spectacle at the foothills of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The clip captures thousands of Chestnut-headed Bee-eaters sweeping across the sky in coordinated flight before settling together to roost. Their continuous calls create a rhythmic chorus, with many online users likening the scene to an "orchestra" in nature.

In her post, Ms Sahu highlighted how the birds gather in large numbers for safety and survival. Roosting together helps them stay protected from predators, maintain communication through constant calls, and hunt more effectively as a group. She described the behaviour as a reminder of the strength found in togetherness.

Bird orchestra at its finest! 🎶

And hidden in this chatter is a beautiful life lesson. 🙌



At the foothills of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, thousands of Chestnut-headed Bee-eaters paint the sky before coming together to roost. They gather for safety, stay connected through… pic.twitter.com/Y0edcu8XZK — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 18, 2026

Chestnut-headed Bee-eaters are commonly found along forest edges and open landscapes. Apart from their vivid colours and striking flight patterns, they play an important ecological role by feeding on insects, helping regulate pest populations in their habitat.

The video, credited to wildlife photographer @sriram_p_murali, has been widely shared and appreciated for offering a glimpse into coordinated behaviour in the wild. Social media users have praised both the visual spectacle and the underlying message of unity reflected in the birds' actions.

Several users shared their reactions to the video. One person admired it, writing, "What a beautiful song to cherish." When another viewer suggested the clip "looks AI generated," Supriya quickly clarified, saying, "No, it's not. Please respect the photographer tagged." Meanwhile, another user expressed amazement, noting, "I thought I was lucky when I saw six or seven together. Wow."