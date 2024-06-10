Baby Elephant Rejected By Mother Finds Home With Forest Officials

Tamil Nadu forest department takes over care of orphaned elephant calf.

A social media post by IAS (Indian Administrative Officer) Supriya Sahu has garnered significant attention regarding the commendable efforts of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in rescuing an orphaned elephant calf.

Earlier, the department successfully treated a sick mother elephant and her calf, facilitating the mother's reintegration with its herd upon recovery. However, in an unforeseen turn of events, the mother abandoned the calf, prompting the department to assume responsibility for the orphaned animal's care.

Supriya Sahu shared the news on X, she wrote, "A feeling beyond words as we warmly embrace a 3-month-old baby elephant in our care who has been abandoned by his mother. The mother was found sick and lying on the ground with her baby roaming around her in panic on June 3rd in Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu foresters lifted her up with a crane and treated her for almost three days. She regained her health and joined her herd, but sadly, she has consistently refused to accept her baby. Despite our relentless efforts to reunite them, we had no choice but to bring the baby to the Theppakadu elephant camp."

The post continues, highlighting the positive side of the story: "The baby will have the company of two other baby elephants and 27 elder elephants. Our experienced Mahouts are known for their unconditional love and service to elephants. Here is wishing the little warrior a great future and loving company to heal his heart."

A user wrote, "Quite remarkable!"

Another user commented, "Thank you for rescuing the baby elephant and taking it to the theppakadu elephant care centre, it will be Tough for the baby initially but as the days goes by, the baby will adapt to the new surroundings and with his new friends.i hope this baby elephant grows and thrives well."

"I wonder why the mother refused to accept her baby. It's unfortunate but best of luck to all at Theppakadu for the future," the third user wrote.