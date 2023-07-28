Watch: Bride And Groom Celebrate Wedding By Skydiving Off High Cliff With Guests

The couple tied the knot on the cliff's edge and then took the thrilling plunge

When people think of their dream wedding, it usually involves a beautiful and romantic setup with the bride and groom dressed in their best attires. However, new-age couples are ditching traditional settings and have been exploring unique ways to celebrate their big day. This time, a couple chose an adventurous celebration, not just for themselves, but also for the wedding guests, who will probably never forget it.

In a video going viral, a bride and groom, along with wedding guests are seen skydiving off a high cliff and enjoying the fun adventure. Notably, the couple, identified as Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce tied the knot on the cliff's edge and then took the thrilling plunge to celebrate new beginnings. All of the people present at the wedding were equipped with appropriate safety gear.

This post was shared on Instagram by @lalibretamorada. ''We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring. The marriage of Priscilla and Filippo,'' the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, leaving people stunned at the daring act. Some people were thrilled with the one-of-a-kind wedding celebration and lauded the couple for their fearlessness and courage. However, some others thought it ''was too much.''

One user said, ''Oh man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this on my wedding but I'm too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life.''

Another commented, ''Wow they made me want it and everything, cool.''

A third wrote, ''Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original"

A fourth said, ''this is too much!!''

Featured Video Of The Day July Set To Be The Hottest Month Ever Recorded: Report