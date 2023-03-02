Viral Video: Angry Hippo Scares A Lion Away, Internet Asks, ''Who Is The King Now?''

The incident was captured in South Africa's Kapama Private Game Reserve.

The lion enjoys the title of the undisputed ''king of the jungle'' due to its raw power and strength. In the wild, other animals cower in fear when a lion roars. However, a recent viral video has made people question the old adage. The dramatic video shows an aggressive hippopotamus scaring away a lion that was drinking water from a lake.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page Latest Sightings - Kruger. The post was captioned as ''Angry hippo charges lion drinking her home.'' The incident was captured in South Africa's Kapama Private Game Reserve.

Watch the video here:

In the video, the lion can be seen sipping water while standing at the edge of a lake. Meanwhile, it is being watched by an angry hippo who is standing in the middle of the lake. Suddenly, the hippo charges at the lion, scaring it away. Towards the end of the clip, the lion can be seen running away from the hippo. Many internet users said that the hippo was trying to protect its babies from the lion.

The video has garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 1.7 lakh views since being shared. Instagram users were both stunned and amused to see the video and filled the comment section with varied responses.

One user wrote, ''That's got to be the real king of the jungle...I mean if you have the "king" running away like that, then shiiiid.'' Another commented, ''he just wanted to remind them who's boss.''

A third said, ''Lions are so sneaky. They will keep playing that game until that hippo moves deeper and deeper on to land! That's why I prefer a dog over a house cat.What u see is what u get with a dog. Cats are always thinking five chest moves ahead! ''

A fourth added, ''Loving the bouncy strut back to the water.''

According to the BBC, the hippopotamus is the world's deadliest large land mammal, killing an estimated 500 people per year in Africa. Hippos are aggressive creatures, and they have very sharp teeth. Since they spend the majority of their time submerged to keep their skin cool and moist, they reside in locations with a lot of water.

