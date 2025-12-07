Watch: 2 Boys Spot Lamborghini, Owner Lets Them Sit In The Supercar For Photos

A heartwarming video has gone viral on Instagram, showing two kids' excitement when they spotted a Lamborghini parked outside a showroom. Unable to contain their excitement, they dashed inside to admire the rest of the lineup, which included eye-catching models like the McLaren 720S and a Bentley. Nishant Saboo, the owner of the vehicle and a founder himself, noticed their infectious enthusiasm and decided to make their day even more memorable

Moved by the kids' genuine wonder and joy, he let them sit inside his Lamborghini for a quick photo session. The children were seen beaming with joy as they sat inside the luxury supercar and took photos, a gesture that was widely appreciated by social media users.

"TWO KIDS Spotted the Lamborghini, ran in with the Cutest Excitement & ended up taking photos with McLaren 720s , Bentley . Seeing their JOY i let them Sit inside Lamborghini & Click some selfies," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The boys' beaming faces and unfiltered happiness struck a chord with viewers online, turning a simple encounter with supercars into a viral, feel-good moment. The gesture was widely appreciated online as a simple but meaningful act of kindness. One user wrote, "Thank q very much,for given them little smile on their faces, Almighty bless u brother."

Another commented, "Nothing can be more expensive than humanity. Thanks brother for bringing happiness to the children's faces."

A third said, "This is such a lovely gesture, the kids will remember this forever." A fourth added, "This is what humanity looks like, spreading smiles without expecting anything."

Nishant Saboo, a social media influencer and founder of Ceramic Pro Hyderabad , often shares videos of his luxury vehicles on social media. He's also known for his humble personality, often offering rides and photo opportunities to those who admire his cars. In another instance, Saboo offered a ride to a juice vendor in his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, turning an ordinary day into an unforgettable experience.