Viral Pic Of Homeless Man Sharing His Tiny Mattress With Stray Dogs Melts Hearts Online

Mr Nanda's post garnered nearly 1,000 likes.

A photo of a homeless man providing shelter to stray dogs is gaining traction on social media. The picture was shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday. "Our heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world," Mr Nanda wrote in the caption of the post.

In the image, a homeless man is seen lying down on the side of a road with a sheet of fabric under him. He appears to not shy away from helping those who can't speak for themselves as he is seen sharing his tiny mattress with approximately seven stray dogs.

Take look below:

Out heart has to be large enough to accommodate this big world. pic.twitter.com/LjQGYaARjR — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) November 20, 2022

What makes the picture more heartwarming is that the homeless man has also kept an umbrella open in order to provide shade not just to himself but also to his furry friends.

The image soon caught the attention of internet users as they praised the man for his "heartwarming" gesture. "24 carat gold heart," wrote one user. "Very beautiful thought," said another. "Wow, God on Earth," commented third. "What a man," added fourth.

