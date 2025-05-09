Dog Discovered Abandoned In US With Emotional Note From Previous Owner

A Pitbull-Boxer mix dog was discovered in a park in Atlanta in January this year, abandoned with a letter from its previous owner.

The five-year-old dog was temporarily adopted by a couple but they couldn't keep the dog permanently, PEOPLE reported.

In an attempt to get help, they shared a photo of Andre on Facebook, showing the dog with the message his previous owner left pinned to his collar.

Tara Borelli, a nonprofit attorney, said she noticed the Facebook post about Andre, who was abandoned near a famous park in Atlanta. The incident reportedly took place after snow began to fall in Atlanta in late January.

Ms Borelli claimed that despite the forecasters' advice to stay inside, she was unable to sit at home.

"I saw this appeal for assistance. A message had been pinned to Andre's collar when he was found tied up in a garden close to Piedmont Park," Ms Borelli told PEOPLE.

"My dad is homeless and has no one to take me. I'm a very good dog. No shelter will take me, and my dad's heart is devastated. Please be polite and loving to Andre," the note read.

The letter explained that the previous owner was homeless and unable to provide for the animal.

Ms Borelli believed Andre's owner left him at the park for "maximum visibility," hoping someone would notice him and "take him to safety."

Despite knowing she won't be able to keep Andre permanently due to her own dog's health problems, Ms Borelli took care of him for months.

Although Andre was "amazing" to care for, Ms Borelli had to make the difficult choice to place the dog at a shelter in April to find him a permanent home.

Fulton County Animal Services collaborated with local animal lovers to find Andre a new home, as per PEOPLE.

In early May, Andre's gentle attitude and the support of the community helped him find a new home in Atlanta. The family intends to foster Andre for a month to make sure everything works out.

Andre will be officially adopted if everything goes well.