Watch: Ex Twitter Employee's 'Elon Edit' Of Dolly Parton Hit Song '9 To 5'

"I slept on the floor no time for a shower," the former Twitter employee sang.

A former 'Tweep' shared a song she wrote about Twitter's journey in the last few weeks titled '9 to 5 (Elon Edit)' amid massive changes that has rocked the social media giant after Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover.

9 to 5 (Elon edition) pic.twitter.com/oRVJ204gJS — Lindsay (Bruce) Crider (@lindsay_crider) November 18, 2022

Lindsay Crider, who was a part of Twitter's marketing team for four years as per her LinkedIn profile, declared at the start of the video that the video was "just a joke, literally a parody", a clear reference to Musk's blanket ban on accounts impersonating him.

Elon Musk had ordered accounts to clearly declare themselves as parody accounts or face suspension.

Based on Dolly Parton's 1980 hit single '9 to 5', the song starts with an ode to Elon Musk's ultimatum asking Twitter staff to commit to a "hardcore" work environment or accept a buyout.

"I slept on the floor no time for a shower; Gone hardcore with my 80 hours; It's time to get this big blue bird to fly," the song begins.

Referring to the mass resignations prompted by Musk's ultimatum, Lindsay continues, "I let out a breath cause I gotta let it sink in; Boot up again the Yubikey's Blinkin; I open slack it's just me and some guy."

Following the resignations, the hashtag "RIPTwitter" started trending on Twitter with users beginning to fear that the platform was on the brink of collapse considering the relentless chaos within.

