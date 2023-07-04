Viral Video Shows An Expert Sheepdog At Work, Internet Delighted

Users are appreciating the dog for its intelligence.

On the internet, a video of a sheepdog controlling a herd of sheep has gone viral. The dog can be seen rushing and jumping as he directs the flock to position itself in the right place.

The dog in the video is a Border Collie, a medium-sized breed of herding dog widely regarded as the most intelligent breed of dog.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than 7 million views so far. Several users in the comments box are talking about the qualities of the dog seen in the video.

"Yes! Essentially, you can give them a new instruction only once or twice, and they'll understand it. For some dogs, it takes up to 40 times or more. Collie and sheepdogs are the most intelligent dogs in the world, commented a user."

They are the BEST dogs in the world. We had one when my boys were very young, and he was a great friend. I never knew a dog could jump so high, straight up in the air, to catch a frisbee, his favourite game. I once caught a line drive at Hub's softball game," wrote another user.

"The Border Collie is Widely considered to be the most intelligent dog breed; they are descendants of landrace sheepdogs. They are now mostly used as working dogs to herd livestock, specifically sheep," commented a third user.