Viral Video: Border Collie's Quick Thinking Rescues Escaping Husky

Dogs have earned a well-deserved reputation as humans' most cherished companions. Their remarkable qualities include obedience, unmatched loyalty, and an undeniable ability to infuse the lives of their owners with boundless joy and fulfillment. It's worth noting that the response to commands and training can significantly vary from one dog breed to another.

A viral video on the internet perfectly illustrates this point, showcasing an owner with two dogs that exhibit contrasting behaviors in the same situation. The video shows two dogs, one is a border collie, and the other is a husky.

Border Collies and Huskies are two distinct dog breeds, each known for its unique traits and characteristics. Border Collies are more trainable and obedient than Huskies. They are also more eager to please their owners. Huskies are more independent and playful. They also have a higher prey drive than Border Collies. Both breeds are highly intelligent and require a lot of exercise.

The video, shared on X by the account 'Yog,' is aptly captioned as "Difference between Border Collie and Husky,".



Difference between Border Collie and Husky..😅 pic.twitter.com/rFHdnylaa9 — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) October 14, 2023

A video begins with a Husky and a Border Collie walking on leashes with their owner. The owner accidentally drops the Husky's leash, but the Border Collie immediately hands its own leash to the owner and then chases after the Husky to retrieve it.

The cute video shared on social media has received nearly 20 million views, with people reacting to the dogs' behavior.

"I've had Border Collies and fostered Huskies; this could not be more accurate!" commented a user.

"No escape possible from the Collie," wrote another user.