This Bride's Dance With Her Dog On Her Wedding Is All Kinds Of Wonderful

A bride's dance with her pet dog has delighted netizens.

A bride and her pet dog have gone viral online for their wonderful dance performance. Celebrity dog trainer Sara Carson Devine took to the dance floor with her border collie Hero on her wedding day. A video of their impressive performance, shared on a popular Facebook account managed by her, has been viewed over 9.7 million times.

According to Daily Mail, Sara, who has in the past competed in 'America's Got Talent', danced with her pet pooch to '80s hit Footloose on her wedding day. The dance video, which was shot after the wedding last Saturday in Las Vegas, shows Sara and Hero performing together in front of a delighted audience.

The talented seven-year-old collie is seen on the video jumping, prancing, climbing and 'dancing' as trained.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered thousands of comments from delighted viewers.

"AWESOME that Hero was able to dance and share this day with you!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Sooooo adorable!!" another proclaimed. "This makes me so happy!" a third added.

"Everyone was so excited to see Hero perform," said Sara to Daily Mail. "I own five dogs and Hero is the most special of them all.

"I had always hoped he would be around for the big day and it truly made it special being able to perform with him."

