Vigilante Justice Or Crime? Mexico's Masked Mystery Figure Goes Viral

A mysterious vigilante known online as the "Batman of Lagos de Moreno" has gone viral after several alleged motorcycle thieves were discovered taped to poles in Jalisco, Mexico. The incidents have taken place in Lagos de Moreno, a municipality in Jalisco, where photographs began circulating online showing men tied up with tape in public areas, in some cases positioned next to the motorcycles they were accused of stealing.

Social media users quickly gave the unknown figure or group the Batman nickname, and the story spread rapidly across X, with many describing it as an act of vigilante justice. Authorities in Jalisco, however, are investigating the incidents and have stated that the men found restrained are, for now, being treated as victims rather than suspects.

According to El Financiero, Jalisco prosecutor Salvador Gonzalez de los Santos confirmed that there had been several incidents in which young men were tied up alongside signs warning others against stealing motorcycles. He said investigators were examining the claims made against the men, but stressed that, at this stage, they are considered victims of the incidents rather than confirmed criminals.

Reports from Infobae suggest the first known case took place around 13 June, when a young man was found tied to a post showing signs of injury, along with a cardboard sign accusing him of being a thief. Further cases were reported on 17 June and 19 June, bringing the total to at least five men found in similar circumstances.

Authorities have not yet identified who is behind the incidents, and investigations remain ongoing to determine whether the claims made against the restrained men are accurate, or whether they too have been wrongly targeted.