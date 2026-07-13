10 Killed After Cargo Truck Crashes Into Vehicles In Mexico

At least 10 people died Sunday in the Mexican state of Jalisco, including two children, after a cargo truck crashed into multiple vehicles responding to an earlier accident.

The crash took place near the town of Hostotipaquillo, on the border of Jalisco and the western state of Nayarit, authorities said.

As a road crew was responding to an earlier crash involving two trucks, the third truck plowed into the stationary vehicles causing "an accident of greater magnitude," the Nayarit Civil Protection agency said.

Two of the cargo trucks and three other vehicles caught fire, while a Mexican National Guard patrol truck was also damaged in the crash.

The charred remains of a cargo truck lie scattered across the highway after a fatal multi-vehicle crash near Hostotipaquillo, Jalisco, Mexico

Photo Credit: AFP

Two minors were among the 10 killed, according to Jalisco's Civil Protection agency.

Ten more people were injured in the incident, two of whom were National Guard officers and reported to be in serious condition, as well as four US citizens with minor injuries.

Fatal road accidents involving trucks and buses are common in Mexico, often due to poor vehicle maintenance, dangerous driving or motorist fatigue.

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