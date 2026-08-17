India Signs Rs 1,900-Crore Deal To Lease 2 MQ-9B SeaGuardian Drones

India is planning to add two MQ-9B armed drones to its arsenal-- a move that could significantly enhance New Delhi's long-range surveillance and air defence capabilities. The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with US defence major General Atomics to lease two MQ-9B SeaGuardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 1,943 crore, was signed in New Delhi on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

About MQ-9B Sea Guardian

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian HALE RPAS is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as precision strike missions. It is equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads and can remain airborne for over 30 hours, operate at altitudes above 40,000 feet and cover vast maritime and land areas.

This versatile maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft also has a self-contained anti-submarine warfare mission kit.

India has already signed a $3 billion deal to procure 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics for tri-service use. Under the deal signed during Joe Biden's administration, the navy will get 15 MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, and the army and the air force will get eight each of the land attack and reconnaissance versions called SkyGuardian.

India has also signed another contract with General Atomics for performance-based logistics for these RPAS through depot-level maintenance, repair, and overhaul in India.

How New Drones Will Help India

The Defence Ministry said the lease of two drones will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities.

"The systems will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India's ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region," the ministry said.