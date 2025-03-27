US Approves Sale Of $1.96 Billion MQ-9B Drones To Qatar

The United States on Wednesday approved a $1.96 billion sale of eight MQ-9B drones and related equipment to Qatar, one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

The sale "will improve Qatar's capability to meet current and future threats by providing timely intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, target acquisition, counter-land, and counter-surface sea capabilities for its security and defense," DSCA said.

"This capability is a deterrent to regional threats and will primarily be used to strengthen its homeland defense," it added.

The State Department approved the possible sale and the DSCA on Wednesday provided the required notification to the US Congress, which still needs to sign off on the transaction.

Qatar -- a small, gas-rich peninsula which is home to three million people -- has played a key role as a mediator in efforts to bring an end to the devastating conflict between Israel and Hamas, which began with a shock attack by the Palestinian group in October 2023.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)