MQ-9B Predator Drones: 5 Facts About India's Latest Defense Acquisition

The MQ-9B Predator drone is a variant of the MQ-9 "Reaper"

The US has given the green light for a potential sale of 31 MQ-9B Predator drones to India. Valued at approximately $3.99 billion, this sale encompasses 170 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, 310 GBU-39B/B laser small-diameter bombs, and 161 embedded global positioning and inertial navigation systems.

The distribution plan includes deploying 15 drones with the Indian Navy, while the Army and Air Force will each receive 8 high-altitude long-endurance drones from the US.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release, “The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation. India has demonstrated a commitment to modernising its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

Here are some facts on MQ-9B Predator drones: