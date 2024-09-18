MQ-9B Predator Drone Crashes After Technical Failure At Sea Off Chennai

A detailed report has been sought from the Original Equipment Manufacturer. (Representational)

The Indian Navy said that a MQ-9B Predator High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) encountered a technical failure on Wednesday, after which the aircraft was navigated to a safe area over the sea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai.

"A High Altitude Long Endurance Remotely Piloted Aircraft (HALE RPA) leased by the Indian Navy operating from INS Rajali, Arakonnam (near Chennai) encountered a technical failure at about 1400 hrs whilst on a routine surveillance mission which could not be reset in flight," the Ministry of Defence said

Later, the drone was navigated to a safe area over the sea and carried out a controlled ditching at sea off Chennai, it stated.

"A detailed report has been sought from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)," it added.

"The MQ-9B Predator drones (HALE RPA) flying for the Indian Navy are operated by General Atomics under a lease agreement between the Indian Navy and the American firm. The Indian side pays only for the services provided by the vendor and the drones are flown by the pilots from the vendor side. The Indian side has asked for a detailed report from the vendors on the accident," Navy officials said.

