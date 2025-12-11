Video: YouTuber IShowSpeed Sued For Allegedly Causing "Significant Damages" To Viral Humanoid Rizzbot

Social Robotics, the creator of the viral humanoid robot Rizzbot, has sued creator and influencer IShowSpeed for damaging the robot in a livestreamed event earlier this year, TechCrunch reported. The Texas lawsuit is seeking $1 million in compensation from the popular creator, also known as Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

Rizzbot's video shows him strolling and interacting with people, wearing a cute cowboy hat. The robot has more than a million followers across social media. On the other hand, IShowSpeed has over 50 million followers and is known for making chaotic videos on social media.

When Did The Incident Happen?

The incident occurred on September 16 when Rizzbot was invited to appear on IShowSpeed's livestream. According to eyewitnesses, the influencer became agitated and began punching and choking Rizzbot.

Watch the video here:

Social Robotics is suing IShowSpeed, claiming he wrecked their “Rizzbot” during a wild Sept. 2025 stream. The Texas suit seeks $1M in damages as the drama shakes up the internet.



pic.twitter.com/syOtBnunXl — No Jumper (@nojumper) December 10, 2025

"Speed absolutely knew that this was not an appropriate way to interact with a sophisticated robot and knew that such actions with inflict irreparable damage to Rizzbot," the petition read, according to the report. "These actions resulted in the total loss of the Rizzbot."

The petition further claimed that a "complete loss of functionality" was caused because of the way Speed handled the robot. "Significant damages" were also inflicted on its mouth, neck, mechanical and sensor-related components.

The robot is no longer able to walk properly and has suffered a significant decline in viewership, with a reported 70% drop in engagement.

"Additionally, the head cameras no longer function, the ports behind the neck, which connect to the robot's sensors that allow it to see and hear, are dead, and the robot is unstable and cannot walk straight any longer," the petition alleges.

The lawsuit, filed in November 2025, seeks compensation for damages exceeding $1 million, citing lost revenue, damaged reputation, and emotional distress. IShowSpeed's management team has not publicly commented on the allegations.