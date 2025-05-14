"All The Legends Are Retiring": YouTuber iShowSpeed Reacts To Virat Kohli's Test Retirement

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. He played 123 Tests over a 14-year career, leaving a lasting legacy. Kohli expressed gratitude for his experiences in an emotional Instagram post.

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test Cricket, sparking reactions from all corners. Fans from across the globe took to social media to pay tribute to Kohli, who played 123 Tests in 14 years. American YouTuber IShowSpeed also joined in, exclaiming in disbelief, "He (Kohli) just won an ICC. This has got to be fake." In a video going viral on X, the YouTuber is seen reading Kohli's retirement post and expressing sadness. "Virat Kohli is gone. I don't think you understand what's going on, bro," he says as he finishes reading Kohli's statement.

"This s**t is sad. All the legends are retiring, bro. All the legends are retiring, man. Ain't no f**king way you just retired! Ain't no f**king way he just retired! And, they just won an ICC! Why is he retiring if they just won the ICC? Like, what the f**k?! This gotta be fake. Why would he retire at 36 if he just won the ICC? Why would he do that?" he continues.

🚨| WATCH: Speed reacts to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli officially retiring from Test cricket 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wRN99Zd8J3 — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 12, 2025

The video quickly gained traction online, garnering over 280,000 views and more than 15,000 likes.

"What an emotional moment for Indian cricket fans! Virat Kohli's legacy in Test cricket is unmatched. His contributions will always be remembered!" one user commented.

"It just hit me, damn wont be seeing Virat in white jersey anymore," said another. "It's sad to see he retired from sports but virat kohli is the greatest player in the history of the game," wrote another.

Indian cricket great Virat Kohli confirmed his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect in an emotional post on Instagram. In his post, Kohli recalled his debut 14 years ago, when he wore the baggy blue for the first time in his career. He also said that the decision to call it quits wasn't an easy one, but it felt "right" to him.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he wrote on social media.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," the former captain of the Indian cricket team added.

Notably, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 internationals in June last year. The star cricketer will continue to play in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).