A talking robot has astounded both - the Austin residents and the online community - with its mastery of Gen Z and Gen Alpha vocabulary. Meet Jake the Rizzbot, a child-sized AI-powered robot, which is operated using a wireless controller.

Fitted with a silver chain and a fake cowboy hat on its head, the machine has "IN TRAINING" printed on its chest. Videos of Jake interacting with people at The Domain in downtown Austin and North Austin have surfaced on social media.

The bot tried to jog down pavements and even chatted to amazed onlookers and impressed Austin residents with his "rizz."

On the recent test run, Jake's owner was excited to show off his newest device and enjoyed informing onlookers that they "might get to see it faint" when Jake's battery began to run low.

"Hey! I'm Jake, but you might know me better as Rizzbot. It's nice to meet you," Jake said in a viral video, before immediately launching into the laudatory adulation.

"You look clean, nephew. That moustache is hard and that beard is cold, ma homie. That white t-shirt is amazing, and that black wristwatch is completely frosted out," Jake added.

The bot used several Gen Z and Gen Alpha words, saying, "You've got that badass energy G, that clean drip locked down, and you're rocking it in style. Props to you, you are a solid boss 'fo real."

People on the internet were astounded by Jake's flicks, and some were even concerned about the implications of bots like him for the development of artificial intelligence.

"More like glaze bot holyyy," one user commented.

"Jake always been a chill guy," a second comment read.

"The first iteration of the terminator," said one.

The robot stands at four feet tall and weighs 170 kg. It was created by China-based Unitree Robotics, which debuted the Unitree G1 humanoid agent in May, as per The NY Post. The Unitree website states that the price is approximately $16,000 (almost Rs 13.7 lakh), although it frequently varies.

The robot is intended to function as an "AI avatar" that grows "based on deep reinforcement learning and simulation training."