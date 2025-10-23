Vijay Fans Yell "TVK" At YouTuber IShowSpeed. "F**k Are They Saying," He Says

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed is often surrounded by his fans no matter where he goes. Famous for his eccentricities during livestreaming, the American content creator had a one-of-a-kind interaction during his recent Thailand trip. On the other side were two fans of South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay.

Accompanied by his entourage, Speed, in a Manchester United jersey, was driving through the streets of a Thai city and livestreaming. That's when two young fans, on a bike, came screaming, "TVK, TVK."

Speed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, appeared perplexed, looked at someone sitting in front of him and asked, "What's they saying?" Moments later, the fans came closer to his car and shouted, "Thalapathy Vijay, Thalapathy Vijay." It only confused the YouTuber, who said: "What the f**k they saying."

Speed attempted to make sense of what the two men were saying before being told: "Chief Minister of India."

TVK & Vijay goes global ????❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/lXaARzkiJh — Sankalp Ayan (@CjvFanatic) October 21, 2025

"Bro the last time I was in Thailand ..." Speed said and was interrupted by the same fans, who returned with another proposal. They asked if he would like to go for a bike ride. "It's going to be so much fun," one of them said. Speed refused politely, saying, "No, thank you. I am good brother, I am good brother".

Last week, Speed was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Joy Forum. A video in which the popular YouTuber is seen with other celebrities, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, surfaced on social media.

In the short clip, Speed, O'Neal, and Mr Beast, the most-followed YouTuber in the world, spoke about the prospects of the three racing each other. Speed asked O'Neal the last time he ran full speed. The former basketball said: "Thirty years ago."

The Joy Forum, described as a "new age of entertainment", took place on October 16-17. It aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for creative excellence and cross-cultural collaboration, nurturing the next generation of entertainment leaders.