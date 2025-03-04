Video: Woman's Conversation With Korean Driver Who Can't Believe India Exists

An Indian woman's bizarre and at the same time hilarious conversation with a South Korean taxi driver is doing the rounds on social media. And it's going viral for a not-so believable reason.

In a video posted on Instagram, fashion and beauty content creator Piyusha Patil quipped that "taxi ajusshi (uncle) in Korea" always asked strange questions. She said she often had the "wildest conversations" in cabs and decided to capture this one.

The video began with the cabbie asking Ms Patil in Korean where she was from. She responded she was from India, but the driver said he had no idea where that was. Ms Patil put on her geography hat and explained India was close to China and Pakistan.

The cab driver tried to correct her by saying, "Indonesia?" She laughed at his response and said, "No, India or Indo."

He refused to believe that India existed and continued asking, "There is something called India. What is the population?"

Ms Patil responded that India was the world's most populated country, much to another shock for the driver. "Even more than China," she continued. The driver, amazed, almost shrieked.

He responded, "China has 1.3 billion people," but she pointed out that India has a larger population of around 1.4 billion.

He responded in Korean, "Then it must be India," for the first time understanding what country Ms Patil was referring to.

The driver then asked her why she was in South Korea and if she attended an Indian or Chinese university.

The content creator said she was in Korea to study at Ewha Womans University, to which the driver exclaimed, "Wow best" in Korean.

Several Instagram users found the video humorous, but many felt bewildered by the cab driver's naive responses.

One user commented, "All the kdramas I've watched help me understand everything so much better! Hilarious convo, I know you wanted to flee the scene!"

"Was he faking it or he really didn't know about India. I mean its just hard to believe," a second person said.

Another remarked, "I also find myself in similar situations in India. Guess what, I'm Indian. So cut the old guy some slack. He's just curious you know."

Earlier, an Indian content creator shared a video of a Korean man speaking fluent Hindi with a Bihari accent. The Korean man was seen touring around Patna, and viewers were amazed to see how perfect his accent was.